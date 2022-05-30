Ponies Rumble Past Patriots

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-28) defeated the Somerset Patriots (29-16) by a score of 13-2 in a Memorial Day matchup at Mirabito Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The Rumble Ponies kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, as a Luke Ritter single brought home Johneshwy Vargas. During the following at-bat Francisco Alvarez scored on a wild pitch, before Carlos Cortes plated another run on a single. Ritter then came across to score on a Hayden Senger groundout, giving Binghamton a 4-0 lead after one inning of play.

Blake Perkins led off the second inning with his tenth double of the season, tied for the Patriots team lead, before he scored on a throwing error cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Binghamton broke the game open with four more runs in the bottom of the third inning, the first of which came on a Senger RBI single. Jeremy Vasquez then brought two runs home on a double, and Manny Rodriguez added another run on an RBI double, making the score 8-1 after three innings.

The Rumble Ponies continued to extend the lead in the fourth inning, as a Ritter base hit scored Alvarez to make the score 9-1, before Quinn Brodey added two more runs on a double to make it 11-1.

Alvarez (8) added another run in the bottom of the seventh with a solo blast.

The Rumble Ponies plated their 13th and final run of the day on a Vasquez groundout in the eighth inning which brought home Senger.

Somerset got their second run of the game in the top of the ninth when Jesus Bastidas (3) slugged a solo home run.

Josh Hejka (2-0) earned the win for the Rumble Ponies, striking out two and allowing two hits in three shutout innings of relief.

Sean Boyle (1-3) took the loss for Somerset, allowing ten runs (eight earned) on eight hits over 3.1 innings.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road on Wednesday with a 6:35 pm game versus the Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium. Fans can catch all the action on FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball.

