Ponies Match Season High for Hits, Defeat Patriots on Memorial Day Monday

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-28) slugged 17 hits in a 13-2 win over the Somerset Patriots (29-16) on Memorial Day at Mirabito Stadium. The Ponies have now tallied a season-high 17 hits in back-to-back games.

Binghamton came out of the gate flying by scoring four runs in the bottom of the first which included a pair of RBI singles from Luke Ritter and Carlos Cortes off Somerset starter Sean Boyle (1-3). Francisco Alvarez scored on a wild pitch and Ronny Mauricio also reached home on a double play.

The Ponies added another four spot in the third as Jeremy Vasquez hit a two-run double and Manny Rodriguez added to the hit parade with an RBI double of his own. Carlos Cortes scored on a throwing error in the same frame and the Ponies led 8-1.

Ritter wasn't finished as he hit an RBI single, his second on the afternoon and Quinn Brodey knocked in two runs with a double in a three-run fourth increasing the lead to 11-1. Brodey finished the day 2-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Francisco Alvarez launched his eighth homer of the season to left center field and increased the Binghamton lead to 12-1. Alvarez now has three homers in his last five games.

Hayden Senger finished the afternoon 4-5 with four singles and is now 6-9 in his last two games.

Ponies reliever Josh Hejka (2-0) picked up the win pitching three scoreless innings giving up two hits while walking three and striking out two.

The Ponies will continue their series against Somerset on Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Every Ponies batter registered a hit in the game... Six players had multi-hit games and three had multi-RBI games... Over the last two games, the Rumble Ponies have scored 22 runs with 34 hits.

