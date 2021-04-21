Pods on Sale Now for All May Redbirds Games

April 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee- Pods for all May Memphis Redbirds games are on sale now. Pods range from two to six seats and can be purchased at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

By the time the Redbirds host Opening Night on Tuesday, May 4, it will have been 593 days since the last baseball game at AutoZone Park; 593 days since downtown Memphis heard the crack of the bat; 593 days since the last fireworks show; 593 days since smiling Redbirds fans filed through the iconic gates located at the corner of B.B. King Blvd. and Union Ave. to enjoy America's favorite pastime.

Along with pods going on sale, the Redbirds have announced their Day of the Week promotions that fans can enjoy throughout the 2021 season. Promotions are listed below and at memphisredbirds.com/promotions.

Additional May promotion dates for will be announced in the coming weeks.

Day of the Week Promotions

Nacho Average Tuesday® presented by Downtown Memphis Commission

At Tuesday games this season all fans will receive one free order of Ballpark Nachos courtesy of Downtown Memphis Commission.

Throwback Thursday

The Redbirds will take the field as the Memphis Chicks on Throwback Thursdays as fans enjoy throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 hot dogs.

Freebie Fridays

Start your weekend off right with Freebie Fridays. Each Friday we will feature either a stadium giveaway, complimentary concession items or mystery items.

Saturday Fireworks Shows Presented by Terminix

After every Saturday home game, the Redbirds will launch a post-game fireworks show from center field presented by Terminix!

Ice Cream Sundays Presented by Prairie Farms

Sundays are Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays, featuring free ice cream upon entering to kids 12 and under.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.