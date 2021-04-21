Indianapolis Indians and WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 Announce 2021 Broadcast Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - With the 2021 Indianapolis Indians home opener less than three weeks away, the team today announced its broadcast schedule, bringing the Indians back to local television on MyINDY-TV 23 for 35 home games during Victory Field's 25th anniversary season. The first televised broadcast is set for Tuesday, May 11.

"The Indianapolis Indians greatly anticipate our return to the field and are eager to showcase Victory Field and Indians baseball to Central Indiana households on MyINDY-TV 23 this summer," said Randy Lewandowski, Indians President and General Manager. "WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 has cemented itself as a dynamic local sports coverage leader, and we're excited to be part of its starting lineup."

In addition to the home opener hitting the MyINDY-TV 23 airwaves, nine of the 10 home series will have multiple games broadcast. Broadcasts will include games against every home opponent, led by 10 televised games featuring the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs Triple-A affiliate) and nine against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate). The full breakdown for Indians games airing on MyINDY-TV 23 is below:

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Toledo

Friday, May 14 - Sunday, May 16 vs. Toledo

Thursday, June 3 - Sunday, June 6 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians Triple-A affiliate)

Thursday, June 17 - Sunday, June 20 vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate)

Tuesday, June 29 - Sunday, July 4 vs. Iowa

Thursday, July 15 - Friday, July 16 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals Triple-A affiliate)

Sunday, July 18 vs. Omaha

Wednesday, July 21 - Sunday, July 25 vs. Toledo

Thursday, Aug. 12 - Friday, Aug. 13 vs. St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate)

Sunday, Aug. 15 vs. St. Paul

Saturday, Aug. 28 - Sunday, Aug. 29 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds Triple-A affiliate)

Wednesday, Sept. 1 - Thursday, Sept. 2 vs. Iowa

Saturday, Sept. 4 - Sunday, Sept. 5 vs. Iowa

"We're looking forward to a successful partnership with the Indianapolis Indians and providing our viewers a great front row seat to Triple-A baseball," said DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. "This further expands our sports lineup on MyINDY-TV 23 and our commitment as Indiana's local sports station."

Fans can also catch Indians games on the radio by listening to AM 1260. Voice of the Indians Howard Kellman, who has broadcast eight of the franchise's 14 no-hitters along with six postseason championships, enters his 45th season with the club. Andrew Kappes, who enters his sixth year as an

Indians radio broadcaster, and Cheyne Reiter, the organization's director of communications, will join Kellman in the booth throughout the season.

The Indians previously announced the return of Prospects Nights and Daily Deals for the 2021 season and plan to release additional promotions, tickets on sale and Victory Field safety protocols in the coming weeks. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

