Marquee Sports Network to Broadcast Iowa Cubs Games

CHICAGO - Marquee Sports Network has reached an agreement with the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, to carry 14 Iowa Cubs games this season. The first broadcast will be on Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. CT as Iowa hosts Indianapolis.

Iowa has been a Chicago Cubs affiliate since 1981, marking the third-longest arrangement between a major league club and a Triple-A team. This past February, Iowa agreed to terms to remain a Cubs affiliate through the 2030 season, guaranteeing 50 years of partnership between Iowa and Chicago.

"When Marquee launched, it was our pledge to provide Cubs fans with as much live Cubs programming as possible," said Marquee Sports Network General Manager, Mike McCarthy. "We're thrilled that minor league baseball is back and we look forward to watching the future Cubs this season."

"We are so excited to start this partnership with Marquee Sports Network and bring Iowa Cubs games into the homes of Cubs fans all across the Marquee viewing area," said Iowa Cubs President/GM, Sam Bernabe. "We're thrilled to show more fans the beauty of Principal Park while they check out the prospects and players that will be helping the major league club throughout the year."

Including Spring Training and the addition of these Iowa Cubs broadcasts, Marquee Sports Network will air more than 175 live baseball games this year, in addition to extensive pregame and postgame coverage, additional Cubs programming and original interview shows.

"We look forward to adding 14 Iowa Cubs games to our busy in-season programming lineup, including seven days this season in which Cubs fans can enjoy both Chicago Cubs and Iowa Cubs games, all on Marquee Sports Network," said Marquee Sports Network Programming Director, Allison Bertucci.

IOWA CUBS GAMES ON MARQUEE SPORTS NETWORK

(Subject to change)

Date Time (CT) Opponent

Thursday, May 6 7:00 p.m. Indianapolis

Friday, May 7 7:00 p.m. Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 19 12:00 p.m. Omaha

Sunday, May 23 1:00 p.m. Omaha

Thursday, June 10 7:00 p.m. Columbus

Friday, June 11 7:00 p.m. Columbus

Wednesday, June 23 6:30 p.m. Omaha

Friday, July 9 7:00 p.m. St. Paul

Thursday, July 29 7:00 p.m. Louisville

Friday, August 6 7:00 p.m. Indianapolis

Saturday, August 7 7:00 p.m. Indianapolis

Thursday, August 26 7:00 p.m. Omaha

Wednesday, Sept. 8 12:00 p.m. Toledo

Thursday, Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Toledo

Marquee Sports Network is available within the Cubs home television territory in portions of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin, and is carried on more than 50 cable providers, as well as streaming platforms AT&T TV and fuboTV. For a full listing of providers, visit https://www.marqueesportsnetwork.com/providers/.

Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and the Chicago Cubs. For more information, visit www.marqueesportsnetwork.com/about, follow the network on social media at @WatchMarquee and download the Marquee Sports Network app.

