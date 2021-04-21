Marquee Sports Network to Broadcast Iowa Cubs Games
April 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release
CHICAGO - Marquee Sports Network has reached an agreement with the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, to carry 14 Iowa Cubs games this season. The first broadcast will be on Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. CT as Iowa hosts Indianapolis.
Iowa has been a Chicago Cubs affiliate since 1981, marking the third-longest arrangement between a major league club and a Triple-A team. This past February, Iowa agreed to terms to remain a Cubs affiliate through the 2030 season, guaranteeing 50 years of partnership between Iowa and Chicago.
"When Marquee launched, it was our pledge to provide Cubs fans with as much live Cubs programming as possible," said Marquee Sports Network General Manager, Mike McCarthy. "We're thrilled that minor league baseball is back and we look forward to watching the future Cubs this season."
"We are so excited to start this partnership with Marquee Sports Network and bring Iowa Cubs games into the homes of Cubs fans all across the Marquee viewing area," said Iowa Cubs President/GM, Sam Bernabe. "We're thrilled to show more fans the beauty of Principal Park while they check out the prospects and players that will be helping the major league club throughout the year."
Including Spring Training and the addition of these Iowa Cubs broadcasts, Marquee Sports Network will air more than 175 live baseball games this year, in addition to extensive pregame and postgame coverage, additional Cubs programming and original interview shows.
"We look forward to adding 14 Iowa Cubs games to our busy in-season programming lineup, including seven days this season in which Cubs fans can enjoy both Chicago Cubs and Iowa Cubs games, all on Marquee Sports Network," said Marquee Sports Network Programming Director, Allison Bertucci.
IOWA CUBS GAMES ON MARQUEE SPORTS NETWORK
(Subject to change)
Date Time (CT) Opponent
Thursday, May 6 7:00 p.m. Indianapolis
Friday, May 7 7:00 p.m. Indianapolis
Wednesday, May 19 12:00 p.m. Omaha
Sunday, May 23 1:00 p.m. Omaha
Thursday, June 10 7:00 p.m. Columbus
Friday, June 11 7:00 p.m. Columbus
Wednesday, June 23 6:30 p.m. Omaha
Friday, July 9 7:00 p.m. St. Paul
Thursday, July 29 7:00 p.m. Louisville
Friday, August 6 7:00 p.m. Indianapolis
Saturday, August 7 7:00 p.m. Indianapolis
Thursday, August 26 7:00 p.m. Omaha
Wednesday, Sept. 8 12:00 p.m. Toledo
Thursday, Sept. 9 7:00 p.m. Toledo
Marquee Sports Network is available within the Cubs home television territory in portions of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin, and is carried on more than 50 cable providers, as well as streaming platforms AT&T TV and fuboTV. For a full listing of providers, visit https://www.marqueesportsnetwork.com/providers/.
Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and the Chicago Cubs. For more information, visit www.marqueesportsnetwork.com/about, follow the network on social media at @WatchMarquee and download the Marquee Sports Network app.
