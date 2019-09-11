Playoff Game Remains Suspended

Idaho Falls, ID - Due to wet field conditions, the deciding game of the Pioneer League Northern Division Championship Series has been suspended for a second straight day. Billings leads the game 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning and the series is tied at one game apiece.

The game is scheduled to resume at 1 PM tomorrow but with a caveat. If the field is deemed unplayable by league officials, then a tiebreaker will be put into place to decide the winner of the series. The Pioneer League Championship Series is slated to begin Friday, with the winner of this series hosting Ogden.

Tickets that were for the original game on Tuesday are good for tomorrow, and gates will open at 12:30 PM. For more information please call our office at 208-522-8363.

