Mustangs and Chukars Suspended for Second Straight Night

September 11, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -- The Billings Mustangs and Idaho Falls Chukars were suspended due to weather for the second straight night in hopes of continuing game three of the Pioneer League North Divisional Series on Wednesday in Idaho Falls.

Play is now scheduled to continue on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. MDT at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls with the Mustangs leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning. The winner of the game will move on to face the Ogden Raptors in the Pioneer League Championship Series.

