Pitching Falters in Series-Finale Loss to Fayetteville

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Myrtle Beach scored three in the ninth inning, but struggled early on in a 9-4 loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark on Sunday night.

Things started off well for the Birds (2-9) when Jimmy Herron legged out a triple to lead off the bottom of the first inning and scored on a sacrifice fly from Carlos Sepulveda to make it 1-0 Myrtle Beach.

That lead did not last long. Miguelangel Sierra blasted a grand slam to left field in the second off of Erling Moreno (0-2) to stake the Woodpeckers to a 4-1 advantage.

Fayetteville made it 5-1 in the third inning when Jake Adams launched a solo home run to left. In the fifth, Seth Beer scored on a sacrifice fly to add to the Woodpeckers lead and make it 6-1.

Fayetteville then added a run in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to extend their lead to 9-1.

After a pitching change in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out, Myrtle Beach sent six men to the plate and scored three runs in the inning. Tyler Payne and Wladimir Galindo both doubled and scored on a triple from Aramis Ademan to cut the Fayetteville lead to 9-3. Ademan, who produced his first three-hit day of the year, made it 9-4 when he scored on an RBI groundout from Jhonny Bethencourt , but it was not enough in the defeat.

Myrtle Beach continues their seven-game homestand as they welcome in the Frederick Keys, a Balimore Orioles affiliate, on Monday, April 15. LHP Luis Lugo (0-0, 1.80) will go for the Birds while RHP Cody Sedlock (0-0, 3.18) counters for the Keys.

