Backed by Homers, Pena Leads P-Nats to Victory

Winston-Salem, NC - Malvin PeÃ±a took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning to earn his first Carolina League win, and the Potomac Nationals (5-6) played their most complete game with an 8-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (5-6) on Sunday afternoon.

PeÃ±a (W, 1-1) retired the first 13 batters he faced, and ultimately struck out nine over 5.1 innings to help his team split their four-game series in Winston-Salem before continuing their weeklong opening road trip. He led 4-0 before he threw a pitch thanks to some early production from his offense.

The P-Nats' first two batters were retired by Winston-Salem starter Cristian Castillo (L, 0-1), but began a two-out rally with three straight singles from Telmito Agustin, Aldrem Corredor, and Jakson Reetz. Nick Banks, who had missed the previous two games due to a hit-by-pitch on Thursday, promptly put Potomac ahead with an opposite-field grand slam over the left field wall.

It was the first homer of the season for Banks, and only the second home run for the P-Nats in 11 games this season. But David Masters made sure that the wait for the third home run wouldn't be as long, lifting a fly ball out to left in the third to extend the lead to 5-0.

PeÃ±a would take the early lead and run with it, and didn't allow a baserunner until a one-out walk to Tate Blackman in the fifth. JJ Muno ended the no-hit bid with a clean single in the sixth, and Nick Madrigal's two-run triple later in the inning marked the end of the day for the young righty. PeÃ±a ultimately allowed three runs on three hits before being relieved by Frankie Bartow.

Bartow retired all eight batters he faced, and Masters added a solo home run in the eighth for his team's first multi-homer game of the season. Leading 6-3 in the ninth, the P-Nats got a sacrifice fly from Agustin and an RBI double from Reetz to extend their cushion to 8-3. Jeremy McKinney got the final three outs to seal the Potomac win.

