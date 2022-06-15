Pitching Dominates in Shuckers 5-2 Win over Chattanooga in Wednesday Matinee

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Powered by a lockdown outing by their pitching staff, the Biloxi Shuckers (27-30) topped the Chattanooga Lookouts (31-28) 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon at AT&T Field.

RHP Noah Zavolas (W, 1-1) got the start for the Shuckers and allowed just two runs over six frames. He surrendered his first run of the game on a solo blast to T.J. Hopkins in the second inning, putting Chattanooga up 1-0.

Biloxi's offense replied with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Noah Campbell doubled off Lookouts' LHP Connor Curlis (L, 2-3) and raced in to score on an RBI double down the left-field line by Felix Valerio, leveling the score at 1-1. Valerio would move to third on a ground out and touched home on a wild pitch, putting the Shuckers in front 2-1.

Chattanooga's only other run came with one out in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by Michael Siani, his seventh of the year, once again tying the game at 2-2. Zavolas clamped down after the homer, allowing just one more hit while retiring 11 of the 12 hitters he faced, including the final eight in a row.

The Shuckers moved back in front in the top of the fourth. Brent Diaz singled and advanced to third on a two-base throwing error by the Lookouts catcher. Jason Lopez roped a double to the left-field gap, once again putting the Shuckers ahead 3-2.

RHP Taylor Floyd (H,2) and RHP Robbie Hitt (H,2) each turned in a perfect frame in the seventh and eighth. Cam Devanney padded the lead in the top of the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his eighth long ball of the season, widening Biloxi's margin to 5-2. RHP Zach Vennaro (S, 5) pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing a one-out double while striking out one. All told, Shuckers' pitching retired 16 consecutive batters from the fourth through the ninth and closed out their outing by sitting down 18 of the final 19 hitters.

With the series even at a game apiece, Biloxi continues their six-game series in Chattanooga on Thursday night. RHP Justin Bullock (0-1, 8.31) takes the hill for the Shuckers against Lookouts' RHP Carson Spiers (0-1, 4.32) for a 6:15 pm CDT first pitch.

