Wednesday, June 15 vs. Birmingham Barons: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

June 15, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Wednesday, June 15, 2022, | 6:35 PM CT | Trustmark Park | Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (26-32, 4th SL South, -5.5) vs

Birmingham Barons (CHW) (23-35, 4th SL North, -12.0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tanner Gordon (3-2, 5.13) vs. LHP Garrett Davila (2-0, 6.59)/RHP Kaleb Roper (0-4, 8.02)

Game #59 | Home Game #29

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves N/A

Today's Promotions:

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level! 2022 M-BRAVES MEDIA GUIDE 2022 GAME PROGRAM TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons at Trustmark Park. The two teams will meet a total of 12 times this season, with six games at Trustmark Park and six games at Regions Field from August 23-28.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The M-Braves dropped their first 2022 meeting against Birmingham 9-4. RHP Troy Bacon delivered three scoreless innings of relief, Dean tripled and scored twice and Alexander added two RBI in the loss. After the game was tied 1-1 through the first, Birming- ham scored six unanswered runs and never relinquished the lead.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS: After starting the season 0-4 in one-run games, the M-Braves are 9-5 since and have won four of their last five one-run affairs.

RELIEVERS TO THE RESCUE: The relief core for the M-Braves leads the Southern League and is 6th in Double-A with a 4.08 ERA this season.

THE M-BRAVES WENT TO JARED: Starter Jared Shuster has a 3.02 ERA through 11 starts, which ranks 5th in the Southern League. The 2020 Atlanta first-rounder leads the league with 56.2 IP, .191 OBA, and 0.94 WHIP and ranks among the league leaders in strikeouts (61, T-4th) and wins (4, T-5th).

THE SLUGBAUER TIES ALL-TIME HOME RUN LEADERS: 1B Drew Lugbauer has 14 home runs this season, and 32 overall with the M-Braves. His two-run homer on Thursday, June 9 tied him with Travis Demerritte and Connor Lien for the M-Braves record. He leads the Southern League in home runs ranking T-6th in Double-A, including a two-homer game on May 27 at Pensacola where he matched a club-record with six RBI.

- Lugbauer hit a walk-off single on Friday, June 3 vs MTG, the M-Braves first walk off since Wen- dell Rijo's single on 7/9/21. He is in league's top 10 in...XBH (28, 3rd), SLG (.512, 7th), walks (29, T-8th), doubles (14, T-6th) total bases (105, 4th), and runs scored (36, 8th).

ALEXANDER THE GREAT: INF CJ Alexander hit his 11th home run on Friday, June 10, ranking 7th in the league. He has two multi-homer games, May 13, at Chattanooga, and May 27 at Pensacola, his third and fourth since 2019. From May 27-June 1, Alexander homered five times in five games.

- Alexander leads the league, and ranks T-3rd in Double-A baseball with 11 homers since May 1.

BABA O' RILEY: INF Riley Delgado lost an 18-game on-base streak on Thursday, but still sits among the league leaders at 7th with a .295 batting average and 10th with a .382 OBP. He lost an 11-game hit streak on Saturday, May 28, the team's third-longest this season (Waddell, 12/M. Harris, 15), and hit .462 with six RBI and eight runs in that stretch.

MAESE SAVES THE DAY: After logging a save in Pensacola on Tuesday, May 24, RHP Justin Maese leads the Southern League, and is T-2nd in Double-A, going 9-for-9 in save chances this season. He posts 40 strikeouts to just six walks in 24.0 innings. He's also 2nd in appearances with 22.

MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: OF Michael Harris (5/28), LHP Joey Wentz (5/11), RHP William Woods (4/27) and Bryce Elder (4/12) have all made their big league debuts this season, making 156 total MLB debuts for the M-Braves since 2005.

- Harris II hit his first major league home run on Monday, June 13 to left center field at Nation- als Park in Washington, D.C. He followed with another homer the next night The outfielder is hitting .317 with two homers, a triple, six doubles and nine RBI in 17 games for the Atlanta Braves this season.

- Harris II is the 22nd M-Braves player promoted directly to Atlanta, and first since Max Fried made the jump on August 5, 2017...the first position player since Dansby Swanson on August 17, 2016. The first to jump from Mississippi to Atlanta was Brian McCann on June 10, 2005.

- At 21 years and 82 days old, Harris II was the youngest Braves player to make his MLB debut since RHP Huascar Ynoa on June 16, 2019 (21 years, 19 days)...Harris II was also the youngest Braves hitter to debut since Ronald Acuña Jr., who debuted at 20 years and 128 days old.

APRIL SHOWERS, MAY FLOWERS, JUNE THUNDERSTORMS: After going 7-13 in April, the M-Braves turned it around with a 16-10 record in May, the most wins of any Southern League team in May. The momentum has not carried to June, where the M-Braves are 3-9 so far.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.