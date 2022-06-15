M-Braves' Bullpen Shines Again in 11-2 Loss to Barons

June 15, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (26-33) relief core gave up two runs over 7 2/3 innings, but the Birmingham Barons (24-35) used a 10-run second inning to win 11-2 on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves dropped their fifth straight game and 11 of the last 14.

The M-Braves relief staff came into the game with a 4.08 ERA, leading the Southern League and fifth in minor league baseball.

RHP AJ Puckett struck out six in 2 1/3 innings, allowing a run on two hits and two walks. The right-hander struck out the side in a 1-2-3 fourth.

RHP Odalvi Javier navigated two scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Javier has not allowed a run over 7 2/3 innings in his last six appearances. The right-hander holds a 3.58 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.

The Barons used an 11-hit second inning to score 10 runs and jump out in front 10-0. Birmingham picked up 10 straight hits during the inning.

Mississippi scored two runs in the fourth, with CJ Alexander scoring on a double play and another run scoring on an RBI single from Yariel Gonzalez to make it 10-2.

Gonzalez knocked in a run for the second straight game and is 3-for-7 with two RBI and a walk in two games against the Barons.

After two games off, Drew Lugbauer went 2-for-4. The first baseman leads the Southern League with 14 home runs.

As the designated hitter, Jalen Miller put together a strong night at the plate, going 2-for-4 and scoring a run.

The Barons tacked on another run in the seventh to win 11-2.

The third game of the series is on Thursday at Trustmark Park. LHP Jared Shuster (4-5, 3.02) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Scott Blewett (3-2, 4.56) for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.