Pit Spitters Unveil Top 7 Food Items for Fan Voting

Traverse City, MI - For the past two weeks, the Traverse City Pit Spitters have been soliciting ideas for new food items to be served this season and now, the list has been whittled down to the top 6 ideas. Fans are encouraged to go online and vote for their favorite.

For ballpark fare, the items submitted are odd, unique, and let's face it - some are downright bizarre. But the Pit Spitters are bringing some unique food items at their concessions stands so we're not afraid to go where no ballpark has gone before.

Do you want a hot dog with Froot Loops? Chicken Fried Bacon? How about cheering for the Pit Spitters while devouring a plate pf Poutine? These are important decisions and we want to hear from you! We're giving fans a week to let us know what should be on the menu.

From Tuesday, April 23rd through Friday, May 3rd fans will be able to vote on their favorite potential new food item at www.PitSpitters.com. The winner will be announced later in May and will be on the menu for the Pit Spitters Opening Day on Tuesday, May 28.

Mitten Poutine (submitted by multiple people)

The quintessential Quebec cuisine heads to Northern Michigan. A heaping pile of French fries are dunked with brown gravy and topped with a healthy dollop of cheese curds. O Canada indeed!

TC Chocolate Cherry Pie Sundae (submitted by Michele Cannaert)

This one is pure Michigan. Start with MOOmers homemade vanilla ice cream, followed by a cherry topping and hot fudge. Add some crumbled pie crust, a pile of whipped cream and top with - what else? - a cherry. Just watch out for those pits.

Red, White and Bleu Dog (submitted by Shane Hasty)

This hot dog is a real switch hitter. One half is covered in a mixture of Bleu cheese crumbles, coleslaw and dried cherries; the other is covered in Frank's Red Hot to really bring the heat.

Fowl Territory (submitted by Annie Conant)

What came first: The chicken or the ... pig? Thick-cut bacon is dipped in chicken fried steak batter and then deep fried. Old McDonald wishes he had this on his farm.

Triple Crown Nachos (submitted by Stacy Hovorka)

These tortilla chips will lead the league in cheese with nacho cheese Doritos, warm queso and shredded cheese. Throw in shredded beef, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, ranch dressing and more, and you have the makings of a real triple threat.

The Toucan Slam (submitted by Courtney Hunter)

Follow your nose ... to this hot dog highlighted by Froot Loops. That blast of crunchy sweetness pairs perfectly with the BBQ pulled pork and baked beans that also are piled on top of the classic ballpark staple.

Cherry Bomb Chippers (submitted by Matt Jones)

A mound of potato chips is smothered in pulled pork, cheddar and mozzarella cheese and diced red onions before the perfect finishing touch: drizzled cherry BBQ sauce. We know you can't eat just one.

The Pit Spitters open their inaugural season on Tuesday, May 28th against the Green Bay Booyah at 7:00 pm. Season and group tickets are now on sale. Complete ticket information, including season ticket prices and perks, is available at www.pitspitters.com .

