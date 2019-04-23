Woodchucks Add Two Buccaneers

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks have announced the addition of Robert Weigielnik and Nate Madej from Florida Southwestern State College.

Robert Weigielnik, a 5'10", 180lb freshman is from Fort Myers, Florida and will be joining the Woodchucks pitching rotation this summer. Weigielnik has 13 appearances for the Buccaneers with 3-0 record and two saves in 19.2 innings pitched with 17 strikeouts.

Nate Madej, 6'1", 195lbs, is a redshirt freshman from Lemont, Illinois. Madej has a 1.67 ERA in 27 innings pitched with 28 strikeouts in his 14 appearances with the Buccaneers. Nate Madej will also be joining the Woodchucks pitching staff for the 2019 season as a left-handed pitcher. Last season, he pitched 12.2 innings with eight K's. .

The Wisconsin Woodchucks 2019 home opener is Saturday, June 1st. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Wipfli CPAs and Consultants. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2019 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 26th at 9am.

