Pit Spitters Release 2024 Promotional Schedule and Nightly Promos

April 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters announced the release of their 2024 promotional schedule today along with their weekday promotions! 2024 welcomes back favorites like Firework Fridays, Polish Heritage Night and 'Up North Cork Dorks' and introduces fans to new specialty nights like '231 Thursdays', 'A Celebration of Taylor' and for the Parrot Heads out there, 'Margaritaville Night'!

"We look forward to unveiling our promotional schedule every year, because we're inviting fans to embark on a baseball journey with us," said General Manager, Jacqueline Holm. "From theme nights that ignite nostalgia to giveaways that spark joy, we want to celebrate this community, and create lasting memories for our fans!"

Fans can also expect to see a return of a few familiar nightly promotions as well, including:

- Sundays are Family Days, presented by Great Wolf Lodge, and the first 250 kids 12 & under eat free. In addition, fans will be able to play catch on the field and get team autographs pre-game with kids run the bases post-game.

- Mondays are back as Industry Nights; proof of a hospitality job will get you ticket and beverage discounts on Monday nights all season long!

- Every Tuesday will be our Barks and Brews nights presented by Cheboygan Brewing Company. Fans can bring their dogs to the game and craft beers are half-price.

- Wednesday Nights return as Salute to Service presented by Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel. Half- price box seat tickets are available for all veterans, first responders, health care workers, teachers, and snowplow drivers. With seven Wednesday games to choose from this season, it will be easier than ever to take advantage of this promotion!

- Thursday's are now '231 Thursday's' for a local spin on a familiar favorite. The Pit Spitters will welcome back $2 Pepsi Products and hot dogs, with $3 20oz. beers, and $1 Great Lakes Chips.

- Headlining the 2024 promotional calendar are 'Firework Fridays!' Bringing back Turtle Creek Stadium's must-see firework shows every Friday, as well as five additional firework dates peppered in throughout the season, including Opening Day!

- Every Saturday will be a 'Spit-tacular Saturday!' Fans can expect great theme nights and giveaways throughout the season! Plus, on Saturdays, all fans age 50 or better can get half-priced tickets at the box office, as part of our Silver Sluggers Promotion presented by Audicare.

In addition to these Spit-tacular weekly promotions, the Pit Spitters are welcoming back familiar theme nights like the 'Up North Cork Dorks' rebrand on Friday, June 21st, brought to you by Bonobo Winery.

The Pit Spitters also welcome back 'Star Wars Night', on Friday, July 26th, and 'Pride Night' on Thursday, June 6th. New this year, The Pit Spitters are also introducing two community nights supporting non-profit organizations in conjunction with local partners. First, 'Spit on Cancer' will return on Saturday, June 22nd in partnership with Munson Healthcare and the Cowell Family Cancer Center to raise awareness and celebrate survivors. The Pit Spitters also plan to tie-in a season-long alternate jersey promotion, brought to you by the Cherry Capital Airport, with a jersey auction to boot. The jersey auction is benefitting the 'Wings of Mercy' program and is scheduled on the final regular season game on Tuesday, August 6th.

The Pit Spitters are pumping up the fun this season, with some new promotions to celebrate pop culture and our furry friends. 'A Celebration of Taylor' on Wednesday, June 12th will recognize the contributions of America's Sweetheart and will include a concert tee giveaway, and an exclusive pre-sale ahead of the giveaway during "7 Days of Deals". The addition of Corgis and Wieners Night on Tuesday, June 11th will showcase Corgi races and offer $1 hot dogs PLUS all dogs are welcome! And speaking of dogs, Bluey and Bingo will be out at the ballpark on Saturday, June 8th during our Spit-tacular Saturday celebration!

A full version of the 2024 Pit Spitters Promotional Schedule is available here and can also be found at PitSpitters.com. Coming up next: '7 Days of Deals' will be unveiled in April ahead of individual tickets going on sale April 17th. Group outings, Season Ticket Packages and Suites are already on sale and for more information on those opportunities visit the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231)- 943-0100.

