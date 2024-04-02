Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Nick Avila Debuts with the Giants

Rochester, Minn. - Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Nick Avila made his Major League debut for the San Francisco Giants on Monday, April 1, 2024. Avila is the 344th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Avila, who played collegiately at California State University, Long Beach, played for the Rafters in 2017. He was drafted by the Giants in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

In 2017 with the Rafters, Avila appeared in 18 games and was 2-1 with a 2.80 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in 35.1 innings and had one save.

Avila started his professional career in 2019 with the Giants Orange team in the Rookie level Arizona League. After nine games he was sent to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes of the Short-Season A Northwest League. Between the two clubs he was a combined 0-2 with .95 ERA across 10 games. He struck out 14 batters in 28.1 innings while walking eight.

In 2021 he spent the full year with the Eugene Emeralds of the Hi-A West League. In 25 appearances he was 5-7 with a 6.51 ERA. His strikeout numbers climbed though with 78 in 76.0 innings.

Avila started 2022 with Eugene and then moved up to the Richmond Flying Squirrels of the AA Eastern League. For the season, he pitched in 47 games and had a 1.14 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 55.1 innings.

In 2023 Avila spent the full year with the Sacramento River Cats of the AAA Pacific Coast League. In 56 games he was 14-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He struck out 64 batters in 72.0 innings and had three saves.

Avila started the 2024 season with Sacramento and pitched in one game, strikeout out two in 1.0 innings. In his Major League debut against the Dodgers, Avila entered the game in relief and pitched 2.0 innings and struck out two.

