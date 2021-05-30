Pit Spitters Opening Day Sold Out

Traverse City, MI - Tickets for the Pit Spitters first game of the 2021 season, on Monday, May 31, are officially sold out!

Monday's game is a 5:05pm first pitch against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. The first 500 fans, 18 years and older, in the gate will receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel.

"It's been great to see our community's response as the season opener approaches," said Pit Spitters Director of Sales Sam Connell. "The look and feel of the Pit Spitters experience is back! Going to a baseball game is a large part of summer life for individuals and groups and we're excited to host the community this summer and look forward to playing a large part in the return to normalcy for Northern Michigan."

Ticket for the Pit Spitters Opening Week and other all remaining home games are on sale now at www.PitSpitters.com. The Turtle Creek Stadium Box Office is open for in-person transactions Monday - Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

For more information and the complete 2021 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

Updates on the season and all other events including held at Turtle Creek Stadium, the Old Dominion concert on Sept. 17 and Nitro Circus on Oct. 2, are posted on the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com and across our social media channels.

