Dock Spiders Kick off 2021 Season on Monday, May 31st at 1:05PM

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders return home for opening day on Monday, May 31st for 5 games in the next 10 days.

Monday, May 31st 1:05 PM (Opening Day with ALL-FAN Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by the Fond du Lac Credit Union) vs. Green Bay Booyah

Join us Memorial Day for our home opener at Herr-Baker Field at Marian University as the Dock Spiders take on the Green Bay Booyah and all fans leave with a giveaway!

Wednesday, June 2nd 6:35 PM (Teacher Appreciation Night and Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Co. with 96.1 The Rock) vs. Lakeshore Chinooks

Enjoy $2.00 12 oz Craft Beer & $2.00 Johnsonville Brats at the ballpark while we thank local area teachers who can show their ID at the ticket office and receive a box seat ticket for only $6.00!

Friday, June 4th 6:35 PM (2020 Championship Pint Glass Giveaway Presented by Bud Light ages 21+ & Post Game Fireworks presented by Michels Corporations) vs. Green Bay Booyah

Spend your Friday evening cheering on the 2020 Northwoods League Champions and receive a championship pint glass from Bud Light while you're here! End the night of fun while watching our fireworks show presented by Michels Corporation.

Sunday, June 6th 1:05 (Post-Game Player Autographs presented by Sunny 97.7) vs. Kenosha Kingfish

Stick around after the game and meet the Dock Spiders on the 3rd base line for our Post-Game Player Autographs!

Wednesday, June 9th 6:35 (Medical Professionals Night and Crafts Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Co. with 96.1 The Rock) vs. Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Join us in thanking our medical professionals who are able to get a box seat for just $2.00 after a long year of their hard work. While you're here be sure to enjoy $2.00 12 oz Craft Beer & $2.00 Johnsonville Brats!

Single game tickets for all games during the 2021 season are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the Dock Spiders Front Office at 980 E Division St. Check out all of our ticket information any time of the day or order online at www.dockspiders.com.

