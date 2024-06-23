Pirates Take Down Sharks

June 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks squared off against the Massachusetts Pirates in Jacksonville Saturday, but ultimately fell short with a final score of 44-30. After a hard fight throughout the game with the support of the home fans on Star Wars night, the Sharks almost pulled ahead in the fourth quarter for the win. In the first drive, it seemed as if the force was with Sharks as Joshua Mack fumbled on his way to the end zone only to have the ball pop back up off the turf prior to scoring. Kevin Didio-Weber missed the extra point, but quickly redeemed himself on the kickoff by scoring 2 points.

The Pirates answered by scoring on a passing touchdown and later kicked a field goal prior to end of the quarter giving them a 10-8 lead. Determined to regain the lead, the Sharks started the second quarter with a drive that took them all the way to 1 yard line. Unfortunately, Fred Payton threw an incomplete pass. Sharks fans got their hopes up when Coach Gibson threw a challenge flag claiming an illegal rush, only to have the refs confirm the incompletion.

Before the half, the Pirates would go on to score two more touchdowns, while the Sharks could only match with two field goals. The score at halftime was 24-14.

By the start of the fourth quarter things looked even bleaker with the Pirates leading 37-21. However, the Sharks appeared to be regaining the force when wide receiver Jaedon Stoshak snagged a TD, the extra point was successful, and an additional two points from the deuce shaved the lead to 37-30.

Just when Sharks fans thought they might see the comeback, Pirates running back Jimmie Robinson scored a touchdown. Minutes later it appeared the Sharks answered with their own touchdown, but the score was overturned by the refs. The game eventually ended with a score of 44-30.

The Sharks need to figure out how to make those critical plays when they travel to Sioux Falls to face the Storm on Saturday, June 29th.

