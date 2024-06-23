Barnstormers Fall to Oilers

June 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - In a game with crucial Indoor Football League playoff implications, the Iowa Barnstormers fell to the Tulsa Oilers in a shootout contest, 54-48.

The Barnstormers (4-8) stayed home at Wells Fargo Arena for their second meeting against the Oilers (5-8) this season Saturday night.

Wide receiver Darren Wilson had the game's first big play, making what could only be called a superman catch over the wall to put the Barnstormers on the board first.

Tulsa responded within two minutes of play. It was only a matter of time before quarterback Andre Sale connected with the IFL's leading receiver Alexis Rosario; this time for the game-tying score.

On the Barnstormers' next offensive possession, quarterback Daniel Smith began leading a methodical drive, but Oilers defensive back Kaytron Allen made an acrobatic interception in the end zone.

Iowa's defense decided to then take over the game. On two consecutive Tulsa drives, defensive lineman Krystapher Oakley blocked a long field goal attempt and defensive lineman Chukwuemeka Manning recovered a fumble.

Still tied 7-7, the Barnstormers offense caught fire off the turnover with Wilson catching his second touchdown of the game. Running back Robert Washington also added a score before Rosario found himself open in the end zone for his second score.

Both quarterbacks traded interceptions on the first two possessions of the second quarter. When defensive back Cincere Mason got his first pick as a member of the Barnstormers, Washington rewarded his efforts with a receiving score.

Tulsa then put its foot on the gas. Sale led a drive down the field and took the football into the end zone himself. However, the game shifted momentum when Oilers defensive back Taylor Hawkins intercepted backup quarterback Brandon Alt and returned it 49 yards for a game-tying score.

With Iowa stalling after a missed field goal attempt, Sale found wide receiver D'Marcus Adams for a touchdown in the waning seconds of the first half to give Tulsa a 24-28 lead.

The Oilers only needed two plays to find the end zone as Adams mimicked Wilson's acrobatic touchdown to extend the lead 40-28. Needing an offensive spark, Smith connected with wide receiver Keshaun Taylor on a deep 41-yard pass for a score to get the crowd roaring once again.

In a drive that took nearly six minutes, Sale led Tulsa down the field once again and kept the ball himself for his second touchdown on the ground. The Iowa offense wasn't going to go away though. Smith found his go-to target Wilson for his third score of the game; a 19-yard reception that brought the game back to six points.

Two big tackles from Oakley and defensive back J'Von France helped the Barnstormers defense finally get the stop it needed to end the third quarter. With the ball back in his hands, Smith found Washington for a big completion downfield, but Oilers defensive lineman Leon Smalls derailed the drive with a sack.

Tulsa's offense then took advantage of the opportunity to extend the lead midway through the fourth quarter. Running back Jarrod Ware broke free of Iowa's secondary for a rushing score to put the Oilers ahead 54-48.

With just over a minute to go in the game on fourth down, the Barnstormers defense stopped the Oilers, giving them a chance to tie or win the game. However, Smith threw a back-breaking interception to Hawkins on the very next play to end the game 54-48.

Smith completed 18 passes for 193 yards and five touchdowns. Wilson and Washington both had standout performances as they combined for 117 yards of offense and five total touchdowns.

The Barnstormers will return home to Wells Fargo Arena Saturday July 6 to take on the Jacksonville Sharks at 7:05 pm. This game will be the team's annual 90's Night throwing it back to the decade that started it all for the team.

Tickets for this game are available for as low as $18. Call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.