Pirates Sign Latavious Brini: Presented by Gulf

July 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed Latavious Brini. Brini, who can play both defensive back and linebacker, has NFL and CFL experience.

After a collegiate career playing at the University of Georgia and Arkansas, Brini went to the rookie minicamp with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 as an undrafted free agent. He earned a contract and went to training camp. He appeared in three preseason games, making four tackles with one assist.

After his release, the Miami Gardens, FL native signed with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League in January of 2024. The following May, Brini joined the Montreal Alouettes and appeared in two preseason games, making four tackles. His efforts earned him a spot on the practice squad. In February of this year, the 6'2', 215 lb. defender landed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and remained with them until June.

Brini began his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs. He arrived in Athens in 2018 and played in five games in each of his first two seasons. In 2020, he took the field in seven contests, including a five-tackle performance vs. Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl, where he also broke up a pass. His signature season was in 2021 as he started 11 of 13 games, making 38 tackles with 2.5 for a loss while defending eight passes. In 30 games with the Dawgs, Brini made 50 tackles with six for a loss with one interception, and 10 passes defended.

In 2022, he entered the transfer portal and played his final season at Arkansas. In 13 games, he started nine times, making 55 tackles with four tackles for a loss. He added one forced fumble, recovered two more, broke up a pass, and had one interception.







Indoor Football League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.