IFL Announces Week 16 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 16 of the 2025 season. Kenji Bahar (Massachusetts), Tre Henry (Tucson), and Kevin Macias (Tucson) have each earned league-wide recognition after standout performances that helped propel their teams forward in the playoff race.

Offensive Player of the Week - Kenji Bahar (QB, Massachusetts Pirates)

Bahar delivered a monster performance in a must-win game for the Pirates. The dual-threat quarterback completed 14 of 18 passes for 205 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for 38 yards and three more scores-finishing with an eye-popping eight total touchdowns. His play powered Massachusetts to a critical late-season win and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Defensive Player of the Week - Tre Henry (DL, Tucson Sugar Skulls)

Henry anchored a dominant defensive effort for Tucson, racking up 4.5 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and a pass breakup. His disruptive presence on the line helped stifle the opposing offense and keep Tucson's postseason chances alive.

Special Teams Player of the Week - Kevin Macias (K, Tucson Sugar Skulls)

Macias came through in the clutch, going a perfect 7-for-7 on PATs and drilling all three of his field goal attempts to total 16 points on the night. This marks the second time this season Macias has earned Special Teams honors, proving to be one of the league's most reliable kickers.

