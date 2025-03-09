Pirates Sign DB Marcis Floyd

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have Marcis Floyd for the 2025 season. The 6'0", 200 lb. defensive back last played at the University of West Virginia in 2023. Floyd was a member of the Mountaineers for two seasons and appeared in 23 games making 19 starts. He recorded 113 tackles with two sacks and an interception. Floyd also defended 11 passes and forced a fumble while recovering another. Twice in his redshirt senior season of 2023 he notched seven tackles in a game.

In his first year in Morgantown (2022), Floyd made ten tackles vs. Kansas State. That year he established a career high for tackles in a season with 63.

The Louisville, KY native began his collegiate career at Murray State University. In 2018 he appeared in four games before taking a redshirt that season. As a redshirt freshman in 2019 he played in 12 games making seven starts. Floyd made 32 tackles with two interceptions and broke up five passes. In the covid year of 2020 he had three interceptions including a pair against Southwest Missouri. That season he was named to the Stats Perform All-America Second Team and was an All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team selection.

His best season with the Racers was in 2021 as he started 11 games and was the team's fifth leading tackler with 40 stops including 30 solo tackles. Floyd notched three sacks, four tackles for a loss and broke up nine passes. He had two interceptions against Tennessee Tech including one for 90 yards and a touchdown. At season's end he was an All-OVC Second Team selection and earned All-American Stats Perform Honors for the second straight season.

In 30 games at Murray State Floyd had 104 tackles with three sacks and five tackles for a loss. He has seven interceptions including two for touchdowns, defended 27 passes and forced two fumbles.

