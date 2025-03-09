Pirates Sign DL Michael Thompson

March 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed defensive lineman Michael Thompson for the 2025 season.

Thompson most recently was in rookie minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League in May of 2024. Thompson, a highly sought after recruit out of Parkway North High School in St. Louis. MO, attended three colleges after his days as a prep star.

The 6'4", 300 lb. defensive tackle was a U.S. Army All-American in 2018 and was ranked among the top 100 players in the country by many services including ESPN. Thompson had his choice of schools and chose Oklahoma, but was unable to play due to injury and took the year as a redshirt.

After the pandemic, Thompson enrolled at Butler Community College in El Dorado, KS in 2021.He played in six games for the Grizzlies and recorded 14 tackles with three tackles for a loss.

In 2022 he transferred to Long Island University where he played two seasons. His best year was 2023 with 35 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss. His signature game was his last as a Shark vs. Stone Hill where he posted a career high in tackles with seven. He also had a tackle for a loss and blocked a kick.

In 22 games at LIU Thompson had 56 tackles with eight for a loss with three sacks. He also defended one pass, recovered a fumble and blocked a kick.

