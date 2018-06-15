Pippins Ninth Inning Comeback Falls Short as the Pickles Sweep

June 15, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Yakima Valley Pippins News Release





The Pickles jumped out to an early lead on Thursday and held on in the ninth as they beat the Pippins 6-4 in the final game of the three game series, sweeping the series.

Hunter French got the start for the Pippins and the Pickles got on the board in the first inning. After a one out walk, Mike Perez would come to the plate and in his first appearance with the Pickles, lined a ball over the left field fence for a two run home run.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.