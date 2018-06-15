Falcons Fall in Series Finale vs. HarbourCats

June 15, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Kelowna Falcons News Release





KELOWNA, B.C. - The Kelowna Falcons made a valiant come from behind effort but eventually fell in the rubber match of their three-game series against the Victoria HarbourCats by a 4-3 score on Thursday night at Elks Stadium.

The HarbourCats got the upper hand early on in the game as a pair of RBI singles from Jack Smith and Caleb Ricketts off of starter Stone Churby gave the visitors an early 2-0 advantage before both Churby and Victoria starter Garrett Goodall got into a nice groove ahead of each team finding the scoresheet in the 5th inning.

Victoria extended their lead to 3-0 on another RBI single from Smith, who cashed in Matt Clayton on a leadoff double before the Falcons offence came alive in the bottom half of the inning. Jake Fischer singled before Davis Todosichuk blasted a ball off the center field wall for an RBI triple to cut the HarbourCats lead to two runs. Matt Voelzke brought him in with a sacrifice fly to get the Falcons within one.

Kelowna was able to get the game even in the 6th inning on a bases loaded walk from Cody Crowder once the bullpen took over for Victoria but that was the only run they would surrender on the night before the HarbourCats plated the winning run in the 8th inning on a leadoff home run by Jedidiah Fagg that proved to be the winning run as the Falcons fell by a 4-3 score.

Tyler Yoshirara earned the win on the mound with his 1.1 innings of work out of the bullpen with Po-Jui Huang picked up his second save of the season. Trevor Brigden suffered his second loss of the season after giving up the 8th inning home run to Fagg.

The Falcons head out on the road for an extended six-game where they visit the Wenatchee Apple Sox on Saturday for a three-game series before making their way to Yakima Valley to face the Pippins for three games beginning on Tuesday night. Kelowna returns home to Elks Stadium on Friday, June 22nd against the Pippins.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.