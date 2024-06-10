Pippins Drop First Series in Shutout Fashion

June 10, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - Yakima Valley was shut out for the first time this year, losing to Corvallis 11-0 on Sunday and dropping the three-game series two games to one.

It was nearly a year between shutouts; in 2023, the Pippins were last blanked on June 14, 2023.

The Pippins offense produced plenty of hits in this one, highlighted by Julian Angulo and Brennan Morgan. Angulo went 3-for-4 at the plate and ended a cold streak over the past few games. Morgan produced two doubles for both of his base knocks. Overall, the team put together 11 hits in the game, and went 11-for-34 combined.

However, the number 11 had a different meaning for Corvallis, as they brought 11 runs across in the win. This was their third time in eight games to start the season where the Knights brought in double-digit runs. They started the year with three wins where they scored 10 runs once, and 14 runs twice.

Four runs came in for Corvallis in the first three innings. Will Merriott dealt four walks in the third after Quentin O'Connor's night was finished after just two innings. The Pipps looked at a 4-0 deficit heading into the middle of the game.

Corvallis didn't slow down, as CJ Colyer, who played for the Pippins in 2023, found a 2-RBI double in the sixth inning that made it 7-0 Knights. One more was added an inning later, as Paul Vasquez hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Kellen Segel for the eighth run of the ball game.

After three more came across for Corvallis in the eighth, the scoring ceased at 11-0. Three errors defensively for Yakima Valley allowed Corvallis to stay on offense in some inopportune times for the Pippins.

Of the seven pitchers for Yakima Valley who made appearances in this contest, Donovann Jackson stood out as the only arm to go more than one inning on the mound and not give up a run. He finished the night with a line that read 2.0 IP, one hit, and three of the eight total strikeouts for the Pippins.

Preston Allen recorded his 15th hit of the season in this game, as he finished the night 1-for-4. He will remain at the top of the WCL in the hits category heading into the road series against Ridgefield.

The Raptors took game three of their series against Bellingham 5-4 on Sunday afternoon and will go into the series against the Pippins at 2-6 on the year. Game one is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. PT start Tuesday from Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation C. Fans can tune into the broadcast at pippinsbaseball.mixlr.com to hear Jacob Schrantz call the action.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.