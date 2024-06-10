Takeuchi and Rembisz Earn WCL's Moss Adams Weekly Honors

The West Coast League's Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, are Corvallis Knights infielder Kevin Takeuchi (USC) and Cowlitz Black Bears left-hander Ryan Rembisz (University of Portland).

In six games with the Knights last week, Takeuchi scored ten runs, knocked home seven and reached base 17 times. He leads the WCL in both runs scored and walks, and ranks third in runs batted in. This spring, the San Diego native had a standout freshman campaign with USC, hitting.289 in 48 starts with the Trojans.

Thursday night, Rembisz tossed five shutout innings versus the Nanaimo NightOwls, striking out 11 while surrendering only two hits. His 11 strikeouts are the most in a game by a WCL pitcher this season. This is the second WCL Pitcher of the Week selection of the southpaw's career, after earning the honor last June as a member of the Bend Elks. As a junior this spring, he appeared in 19 games with a 4.18 ERA with the Portland Pilots.

