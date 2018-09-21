Pints at the Park 2.0 Returns to Spirit Communications Park on Friday, October 19

September 21, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C. - Pints at the Park returns to Spirit Communications Park on Friday, October 19 from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. A special "Early Entry VIP" option will allow attendees to enter the ballpark at 6:15 p.m. and sample before others.

Pints at the Park will feature more than 40 breweries and over 100 beers, including, but not limited to:

10 Barrel Brewing Kona Brewing

Appalachian Mountain Brewing Narragansett Brewery

Blue Point Brewing Palmetto Brewery

Bold Rock Cidery Press Seltzer

Breckenridge Brewing Radeberger Brewery

Catawba Brewing Southern Barrel Brewing

Columbia Craft Brewing Spiked Seltzer

Devils Backbone Brewing Stella Artois Brewery

Elysian Brewing Stone Brewing

Golden Road Brewing Sugar Creek Brewing

Goose Island Brewing Swamp Cabbage Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing Wicked Weed Brewing

Hoegaarden Brewery Woodchuck Cidery

Three different bands will perform as well:

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Glass Mansions

7:30-8:30 p.m. - Prettier Than Matt

8:30-9:30 p.m. - Reggie Sullivan Band

Tickets for Pints at the Park go on sale Monday, September 24. Tickets start at $40. The Early Entry VIP tickets are $50. Contact the Fireflies Ticket Office at (803) 726-4487 for more information.

