Pints at the Park 2.0 Returns to Spirit Communications Park on Friday, October 19
September 21, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Pints at the Park returns to Spirit Communications Park on Friday, October 19 from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. A special "Early Entry VIP" option will allow attendees to enter the ballpark at 6:15 p.m. and sample before others.
Pints at the Park will feature more than 40 breweries and over 100 beers, including, but not limited to:
10 Barrel Brewing Kona Brewing
Appalachian Mountain Brewing Narragansett Brewery
Blue Point Brewing Palmetto Brewery
Bold Rock Cidery Press Seltzer
Breckenridge Brewing Radeberger Brewery
Catawba Brewing Southern Barrel Brewing
Columbia Craft Brewing Spiked Seltzer
Devils Backbone Brewing Stella Artois Brewery
Elysian Brewing Stone Brewing
Golden Road Brewing Sugar Creek Brewing
Goose Island Brewing Swamp Cabbage Brewing
Hi-Wire Brewing Wicked Weed Brewing
Hoegaarden Brewery Woodchuck Cidery
Three different bands will perform as well:
6:30-7:30 p.m. - Glass Mansions
7:30-8:30 p.m. - Prettier Than Matt
8:30-9:30 p.m. - Reggie Sullivan Band
Tickets for Pints at the Park go on sale Monday, September 24. Tickets start at $40. The Early Entry VIP tickets are $50. Contact the Fireflies Ticket Office at (803) 726-4487 for more information.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from September 21, 2018
- Pints at the Park 2.0 Returns to Spirit Communications Park on Friday, October 19 - Columbia Fireflies
- Minor League Teams Across Carolinas Unite for Storm Relief - Hickory Crawdads
- Minor League Teams Across Carolinas Unite for Storm Relief - Asheville Tourists
- RiverDogs, Minor League Teams Across Carolinas Unite for Storm Relief - Charleston RiverDogs
- Minor League Teams Across Carolinas Unite for Storm Relief - Columbia Fireflies
- Greensboro Grasshoppers Announce Pittsburgh Pirates as New Major League Affiliate - Greensboro Grasshoppers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbia Fireflies Stories
- Pints at the Park 2.0 Returns to Spirit Communications Park on Friday, October 19
- Minor League Teams Across Carolinas Unite for Storm Relief
- South Atlantic League Honors Spirit Communications Park with 2018 Best Playing Field Award
- Grotz Records Career-High 12 Strikeouts in Season Finale
- Fireflies Game Notes: September 3 at Augusta (Game 135)