Greensboro Grasshoppers Announce Pittsburgh Pirates as New Major League Affiliate

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers are proud to announce a two-year player development contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates that will run through the 2020 season. This marks an exciting time as this will be the first time in 16 years the Grasshoppers have a new Major League affiliate.

"We are proud to partner with an organization that has a long history of outstanding achievements. We look forward to working with Larry Broadway and his entire staff for the next two seasons. Our players will represent Pittsburgh and Greensboro very well on and off the field," said Grasshoppers President and General Manager, Donald Moore.

"We are extremely excited to begin a new relationship with the Greensboro Grasshoppers franchise," said Larry Broadway, Pirates Senior Director of Minor League Operations. "It is a first-class operation that plays in a first-class facility in front of a first-class fan base. We are looking forward to the player development opportunities that this new partnership will present. We are also looking forward to becoming entrenched in the greater Greensboro community by, among many other connections, bringing our Pirates Community Commitment Program in to ensure that help our players impact the community in a positive way."

The Grasshoppers open the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4. The 2019 schedule is attached, and game times will be released later this Fall. Sponsorship opportunities, Season Tickets and Mini Plans are now on sale for the 2019 season. For more information, please contact the Grasshoppers office at 336.268.2255 or visit www.gsohoppers.com.

