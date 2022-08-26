Pilot's Gem Leads the Way as Mustangs Hang on for 5-2 Win

BILLINGS - Kelvan Pilot threw 6.0 scoreless innings and Juan Teixeira had three hits to lead the Billings Mustangs to a 5-2 over the Missoula Paddleheads on Friday night at Dehler Park.

Billings (19-15, 44-36) matched 2021's win total while evening up the series with Missoula (23-11, 58-23) at two games apiece.

In the first two innings, both teams had excellent opportunities to take the lead. Billings put two in scoring position with one out, but Missoula starter Austen Siedel induced a pop-up and strikeout to end the inning.

In the second, Pilot returned the favor. Two singles began the inning, and a fielder's choice put runners on the corners with one out. Brian Parreira then caught Nick Cicci stealing at second, and Teixeira ran down a fly ball in the left field corner to end the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, the Mustangs drew first blood. With one out, Andrew Fernandez jumped on a first-pitch breaking ball and lined over the left field fence for a solo home run. The Mustangs then loaded the bases with two outs, but Teixeira flied out to end the inning to narrowly miss a bigger inning.

After that, Seidel settled down, retiring the next nine hitters. Pilot, meanwhile struck out the side after a leadoff single in the third, then stranded a pair of runners in both the fourth and fifth innings, keeping Missoula off the board.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Mustangs put together a two-out rally against Seidel. Teixeira lined a single to right, then scored when Jackson Raper tripled to deep left-center. Gabe Wurtz followed with a triple of his own to right-center, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Pilot then fired a 1-2-3 sixth inning with two strikeouts, finishing off a 105-pitch outing of 6.0 scoreless innings with his eighth strikeout, tying a season high.

In the seventh, Foster Pace came on and retired the first two hitters. However, McClain O'Connor reached on an infield single and scored on a double to right by Lamar Sparks. Pace recovered to strike out Jayson Newman to end the inning, though, keeping the lead at two runs.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs responded right back. Jalen Garcia led off with a single, moved to second on a hit by pitch, and scored on an RBI single from Teixeira. One pitch later, Raper singled as well, pushing the Mustang lead to 5-1.

In the eighth, though, the Paddleheads threatened again. After a leadoff single chased Pace, Beaux Bonvillain came on and was greeted with two more singles, loading the bases. However, Bonvillain buckled down and allowed just one run to score, making it 5-2.

In the ninth, Bonvillain returned and struck out the first two batters. Newman followed with a high fly to right-center, but the ball was dropped for an error, extending the game. A walk and single then loaded the bases for Cameron Thompson, but Thompson bounced to first to end the game, a 5-2 Mustangs win.

The Mustangs will play game five against the Missoula Paddleheads on Saturday night at Dehler Park. Billings will start LHP Elijah Gill (2-0, 2.88) while Missoula will throw LHP Austin Crowson (6-0, 4.65). Pregame on Saturday on the home of the Mustangs, ESPN 910/105.5 FM with Brennan Mense will begin at 6:15 ahead of a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

