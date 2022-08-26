Mustangs Hold Down PaddleHeads' Attack in 5-2 Defeat

August 26, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Billings, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads threatened for much of the night offensively in game 4 of a 6 game set on Friday night opposite the Billings Mustangs. Trailing by 3 in the 9th, Missoula would have one last push in them loading the bases in the inning with 2-outs. It would be a night however that saw Billings escape many threatening sequences en route to their second win this week.

Beaux Bovillan would manage to escape the ninth inning unscaved despite seeing the bases loaded in the frame in a 5-2 defeat. The PaddleHeads would have opportunities to get more runs on the board recording 13 hits in the loss. Missoula would strand 13 batters on base in the defeat however, as the Mustangs would hold the line for the bulk of the night.

