Piercen McElyea and Kaden Pfeffer Signed to Return

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce the return of two standout pitchers, Piercen McElyea and Kaden Pfeffer, for the 2025 season. Both pitchers return from a pitching staff that led the Northwoods League in ERA, strikeouts and hits allowed during the 2024 season.

McElyea, a right-handed pitcher from Edmond, Oklahoma, returns for his third season with the Rox. Known for his electric strikeout ability, he tallied 52 strikeouts in 43 innings in 2024, building on his impressive 56 strikeouts in 2023. His standout year in 2023 earned him the title of the Rox Co-Pitcher of the Year, shared with RHP Tommy Gross. McElyea holds several Rox records, including the single-game strikeout record with 14 against the Bismarck Larks in August 2023, and the season record for innings pitched with 54 in 2023. He ranks at the top of the Rox all-time strikeout list, with 52 in 2024 and 56 in 2023. A former standout at Tarleton State University, McElyea heads into his 2025 college season at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, aiming to build on his dominant performances.

Joining McElyea is Kaden Pfeffer, a right-handed pitcher returning for his second season with the Rox. Pfeffer posted a solid 3.29 ERA over 52 innings in 2024, recording 29 strikeouts and a 4-1 record. His performance earned him a spot in the Northwoods League All-Star Game in Mankato. He ranks second all-time for the Rox in both games started (10) and innings pitched (52), behind only McElyea in IP (54) and Hunter Day in games started (11). Before joining the Rox, Pfeffer was a standout at St. Cloud State University, finishing with a 5-1 record and a 3.29 ERA. He will continue his career with the Miami (OH) RedHawks in 2025, looking to build on his success.

The Rox home opener presented by Coborn's is on May 30th at 7:05 PM including postgame fireworks. For a complete Rox schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/schedule. For more information about the Rox group outing opportunities and season ticket packages for the 2025 season, please visit stcloudrox.com.

