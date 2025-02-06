Rockers Announce Limited Christmas in July Ticket Package for July 25th Game

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will hold Christmas in July on Friday, July 25th this summer, presented by John's Refrigeration. As part of the evening, all Rockers players will wear Santa suit uniforms, with all uniforms being auctioned off to benefit St John's Ministries in Green Bay. In addition to holiday-themed jerseys and pants, a special Christmas themed game hat will also be worn by players for the game. Gates to the July 25th game will open at 5:30 for the 6:35 game and the night will also feature a postgame fireworks show.

Starting today, fans will be able to secure their very own Christmas in July on-field game hat by purchasing a special ticket package. The package includes a reserved box seat ticket (sections 104-124) to the July 25th game against the Lakeshore Chinooks along with an official on-field Christmas in July hat for just $38. This exclusive package will be available for purchase today through Friday, February 14th at 5:00pm by entering the promo code "Christmas" at checkout. Don't end up on the naught list, buy today!

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

