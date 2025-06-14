Sports stats



CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

Pick 6 Flips the Game for the Riders!

June 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Rolan Milligan pick 6 early in the second half gives his team the lead
