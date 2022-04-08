Piacentini Hat Trick Carries Havoc to Victory

PELHAM, AL - Looking to bounce back from a four game losing streak, the Havoc would travel south down I-65 to take on the Birmingham Bulls.

Scoring would start early for the Havoc as Tyler Piacentini would end up scoring short side. Ty's goal would be the lone one of the period.

The second period would see the Havoc offense continue to click as Tyler Piacentini would net his second of the game and Cole Reginato would add two to their lead. Heading into the third up 3-0.

In the third, the Havoc's offense would continue to dominate as Derek Perl and Nate Pionk would score within minutes of each other while Tyler Piacentini would score his third goal to cap off the hat-trick. Jacob Barber would add insult to injury as a deflected

The Havoc will be back Thursday, April 14th for the First Game of the SPHL playoffs!

