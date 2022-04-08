SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule
April 8, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced its regular season awards schedule:
Wednesday, April 13 All-Rookie Team
Thursday, April 14 All-SPHL First Team and Second Team
Friday, April 15 Coach of the Year
Monday, April 18 Rookie of the Year
Tuesday, April 19 Defenseman of the Year
Wednesday, April 20 Goaltender of the Year
Thursday, April 21 Most Valuable Player
