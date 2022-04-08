SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule

April 8, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced its regular season awards schedule:

Wednesday, April 13 All-Rookie Team

Thursday, April 14 All-SPHL First Team and Second Team

Friday, April 15 Coach of the Year

Monday, April 18 Rookie of the Year

Tuesday, April 19 Defenseman of the Year

Wednesday, April 20 Goaltender of the Year

Thursday, April 21 Most Valuable Player

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2022

SPHL Announces Regular Season Awards Schedule - SPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.