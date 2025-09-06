Phoenix Rising FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC and Las Vegas Lights FC played to a scoreless draw at Phoenix Rising Stadium as both Rising's Patrick Rakovsky and the Lights' Raiko Arozarena posted two-save shutouts, with Arozarena earning his ninth clean sheet of the season to move into a tie for the league-lead.
