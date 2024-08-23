Phoenix Mercury Signs Celeste Taylor to Seven-Day Contract
August 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Celeste Taylor to a seven-day contract. T aylor, originally selected 15th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, returns to Phoenix on a second seven-day contract after appearing in four games with the Mercury in July and August and averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 23, 2024
- Phoenix Mercury Signs Celeste Taylor to Seven-Day Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Connecticut Sun Honor Four Women at Women of Inspiration Night - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Phoenix Mercury Signs Celeste Taylor to Seven-Day Contract
- Phoenix Mercury Acquires Rights to Guard Klara Lundquist from Washington Mystics
- Phoenix Mercury Signs Veteran Forward Monique Billings to a Seven-Day Contract
- Phoenix Mercury to Host Reunion of 2014 WNBA Championship Team on September 13
- Rebecca Allen Injury Update