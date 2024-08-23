Phoenix Mercury Signs Celeste Taylor to Seven-Day Contract

August 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Celeste Taylor to a seven-day contract. T aylor, originally selected 15th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, returns to Phoenix on a second seven-day contract after appearing in four games with the Mercury in July and August and averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.