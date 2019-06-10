Phipps Homer Undoes 'Stormers Lead

Denis Phipps continues to haunt the Lancaster Barnstormers. Even when he is not in the lineup.

The Sugar Land Skeeters' outfielder/DH slammed a pinch hit three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading his club to a come-from-behind, 6-5 victory over the 'Stormers Monday evening at Constellation Field.

It was the fifth homer for Phipps in seven meetings against Lancaster this season.

The Barnstormers took a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Manager Ross Peeples stuck with starter Buddy Baumann. Cody Stanley started the inning with a fly ball to shallow right that eluded the diving Greg Golson for a double. Ryan Jackson doubled into the right field corner to slice the Lancaster lead to 5-2. Jackson later scored on a Jason Martinson sac fly.

Peeples rode Baumann as long as he could, for 125 pitches over seven innings, and had to go to his bullpen for the eighth.

Andury Acevedo walked Chris Colabello on four pitches with one out. Zach Borenstein lined out to left for the second out, but O'Koyea Dickson kept the inning alive with a single into right. Peeples went to lefty Matt Marksberry (2-2) to face Stanley, but Incaviglia brought on Phipps to pinch hit. The slugger connected with Marksberry's 1-1 offering for the decisive blow.

Felipe Paulino allowed only a two-out walk to Josh Bell in the top of the ninth to earn his 13th save.

Beeler and Baumann had pitched to a 1-1 tie through six, but the Barnstormers were able to reach right-handed reliever Kevin Comer for four runs in the top of the seventh. With one out, Michael Martinez singled to left center and scored on the second double of the night for Dan Gamache, who took third on the throw home. Greg Golson looped a single to left center to score Gamache. Joe Terdoslavich added a single off Comer, and Josh Bell reached Jean Machi for the fourth hit of the inning to load the bases.

Anderson De La Rosa singled home two more for the 5-1 lead.

Lucas Irvine (2-2) recorded the win for Sugar Land.

The two clubs will meet again on Tuesday evening. John Anderson (4-1), Lancaster's leading winner, will take the mound. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 7:45 EDT.

NOTES: Martinez has hit safely in 13 straight starts...Gamache had his seventh straight mutli-hit game (18-for-30, .600) as well as his seventh straight game with an extra base hit...He leads the league with 20 doubles...Caleb Gindl, De La Rosa and Golson all left the game with apparent injuries...Gindl left after driving home Lancaster's first run with a ground out in the third...Golson and De La Rosa both came out in the eighth. ..Baumann threw his club leading sixth quality start.

