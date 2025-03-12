Phillies Spring Training 'Pigs Update: One Month In

It's now been just about one month since pitchers and catchers first reported to Clearwater for Phillies Spring Training. Thru 16 games, the Phillies have gone 8-8 and plenty of 'Pigs, past and future, have had opportunities to get ample playing time early in spring.

Halfway thru Spring Training, the Phillies have started to whittle down their roster little by little, which gives us a little bit of insight into what the IronPigs roster could look like come Opening Day at Coca-Cola Park on March 28.

So far, here are some of the transactions that have taken place concerning some potential IronPigs:

Optioned to Lehigh Valley: RHP Mick Abel, RHP Seth Johnson, RHP Alan Rangel, RHP Max Lazar

Optioned to Reading: RHP Jean Cabrera, RHP Moises Chace

Reassigned to Minor League Camp: C Paul McIntosh, C Caleb Ricketts, INF Otto Kemp, INF Aiden Miller, INF Carson Taylor, OF Matt Kroon, OF Justin Crawford, OF Gabriel Rincones Jr., RHP Nicholas Padilla, RHP Austin Schulfer, RHP Griff McGarry, LHP Tristan Garnett

The difference for each transaction is: A player has to be "optioned" to the minors if they are on the Phillies 40-Man roster. The Phillies have to specify where they are being optioned to which tells us where they will open the season. Abel, Johnson, Rangel and Lazar will all open the season with the 'Pigs, while Cabrera and Chace will start with Reading. Best guess is Cabrera and Chace would be ticketed for Allentown about halfway thru the season should everything go well, although I wouldn't rule them out from an earlier triple-A debut if they throw exceedingly well.

The players "reassigned to Minor League Camp" are all non-40 man roster players, so the Phillies do not have to specify yet where in the minor league system they are going. However, using a little intuition we can infer where they would likely open.

Kemp, Taylor and Kroon all ended last season with the 'Pigs, making them likely Opening Day roster candidates. Rincones has had arguably the most impressive spring for a Phillies hitter and it seems like the Phillies may want to push him to open at Lehigh Valley, which would be his triple-A debut.

With the other catchers still in Phillies camp, I'd wager McIntosh and Ricketts form the catching tandem for Reading. All four pitchers (Padilla, Schulfer, McGarry, Garnett) have triple-A experience and will likely make up part of the 'Pigs bullpen.

Now that we know what the early transactions mean for the 'Pigs Opening Day roster, let's dive into how some of these guys have been playing early in spring as well as how some of the guys remaining in Phillies camp (who could potentially be 'Pigs) are performing. While this list has a lot of names, it is certainly not exhaustive. Most names on this list have appeared in multiple games during big league spring training so we've gotten some eyeballs on them, or they are prospects who fans should be keeping an eye one.

Catchers

Josh Breaux - 5G, .429/.500/1.286, 2HR. Two solo homers this far for Breaux who ended last year with the 'Pigs. Likely ends up a part of the catching corps for the 'Pigs this year.

Payton Henry - Signed a MiLB FA from Toronto, Henry doesn't have a hit yet this spring, but he has been stellar behind the plate, throwing out multiple base runners.

Garrett Stubbs - Hot topic of Phillies Spring Training has been the backup catcher spot. Stubbs has been battling with '24 'Pig Rafael Marchan. Stubbs has been excellent this spring, slashing .385/.529/.538 with two doubles.

Infielders

Christian Arroyo - Signed at the beginning of camp to battle for the final bench spot following Weston Wilson's injury, Arroyo has been a standout. He's played all over the diamond, smashed two homers, and has a 1.032 OPS.

Rafael Lantigua - A longtime opponent of the 'Pigs when he was with Buffalo, Lantigua looks like he'll be a key part of the 'Pigs infield this season. He's gone 4-for-22 this spring, but does have a homer. He can play all over the diamond, but imagine he'll be a stalwart up the middle for the 'Pigs.

Carson Taylor - Likely the 'Pigs Opening Day 1B, Taylor has shown well in spring. He's 5-for-13 to this point, with a homer and 5 RBI.

Rodolfo Castro - Castro has struggled at the plate this spring after re-signing as a MiLB FA. Just 1-for-21, the bigger story is he's shown competency in LF this spring. Think Castro and Lantigua will be the SS combination to begin the year.

Otto Kemp - One of the starts of the spring to this point, Kemp has just mashed. He's played all over the place, but has still managed to go 7-for-20. Will be fun to see how he's used at LHV, how many different positions he can play in one week.

Aidan Miller - One of the Phillies top prospects, Miller won't be starting the year with the 'Pigs, but a mid-summer promotion is easy to dream on. 2-for-10 with a double to this point in spring, but has looked the part, appearing very comfortable around big league camp.

Robert Moore - Potentially a depth infielder for the 'Pigs, Moore has gotten into three spring games, going 1-for-3. Moore is the son of longtime Royals baseball executive Dayton Moore (Phillies are cornering the market on sons of baseball executives with Moore and Jonah Dipoto).

Outfielders

Gabriel Rincones Jr. - He has been the talk of spring. Dubber, "Uncle Rico" by Kyle Schwarber Rincones has showed prodigious pop, slugging three homers with a 1.029 OPS. Seems like he'll open the year with the 'Pigs if everyday at-bats are available.

Oscar Mercado - In camp on a MiLB FA deal to compete for the final bench spot, Mercado has always been a fabulous defender. 3-for-16 this spring with a homer. An outfield of Mercado and Cal Stevenson would be elite defensively for LHV.

Justin Crawford - Like Aidan Miller, a Phillies top prospect that should open the year with Reading but will eventually see time this summer with LHV. Was 3-for-10, showed off his speed. If you felt old watching his cousin J.P. Crawford play for the 'Pigs, seeing Justin (son of Carl Crawford) suit up for LHV will have you feeling ancient.

Cal Stevenson - Cal has gotten a lot of runway this spring, he's second on the team in Abs. While just 3-for-26, he's looked better of late. The 'Pigs most important hitter last year this side of Scott Kingery, Stevenson is vying for the final bench spot for the Phillies. However, with a minor league option remaining, he looks like the odd man out.

Johan Rojas - Rojas had a brief 'Pigs tenure last year and it seemed like he might open the year with LHV before Weston Wilson's injury. That seems like a distant thought now, as Rojas has looked great this spring with two homers and a .953 OPS. A shoulder injury has kept him from playing the field which will be something to monitor.

Pitchers

Jose Cuas - Numbers have not been great for Cuas this spring with a 10.38ERA, but he hasn't walked anyone. Silver linings. And he's punched out six in 4.1 IP.

Joel Kuhnel - Another potential relief arm for the 'Pigs, 4.1IP, 4Ks, 3BB. Suited up for six different teams across the Majors and MiLB last year.

Nicholas Padilla - Just got reassigned but an intriguing arm who has thrown well in big league games this spring: 5IP, 2ER, 3K.

Devin Sweet - Didn't allow a run for his first four spring outings before allowing three in his most recent on March 11. Posted ridiculous strikeout numbers with Toledo last year. If Matt Strahm were to hit the IL to open the season, Sweet could be the man going up.

Nick Vespi - Like Sweet, Vespi is fighting for the final bullpen spot. As a non-roster invitee, he's done everything he can to this point. 5IP, 1R, 1BB, 3K. Very craft lefty who spots up a slider and cutter.

Nabil Crismatt - Has a killer changeup and was a very good reliever for the Padres in 2022. 5IP this spring and has allowed two runs, striking out five.

Max Lazar - Was surprised he was one of the early options out of camp, but results-wise struggled. 7R in 3.2IP, 4BB is the most concerning. Will be up and down between LHV and Philadelphia a good deal this season, but when he's with LHV expect him to close.

John McMillon - Early camp darling when he came out firing 100MPH. That velo has come down a few ticks, but he's thrown well. 4IP, 0R, 3BB, 5K.

Michael Mercado - Now fashioned as solely a reliever, his velo has ramped back up to the high 90s, but struggling with command in camp. 3.2IP, 4BB and 4ER. Should start the year in the LHV bullpen, but will be interesting if he is strictly 1IP, or if they try to add some length for two inning outings.

Austin Schulfer - MiLB free agent pick up, allowed three runs in 3.1IP over four outings. Projects as a useful arm for the 'Pigs pen.

Kyle Tyler - Has been sharp so far in spring, working as a long reliver. Hasn't allowed a run in 6.2IP. Odds on scenario is he will help front the 'Pigs rotation.

Koyo Aoyagi - The man who had the most mystique coming into camp, was a struggle at first for Koyo, but has posted back-to-back scoreless outings. If he appears with LHV, he'd be the first Japanese player to play for the 'Pigs.

Alan Rangel - A strong end to 2024 put Rangel on the Phillies 40-man roster and he looks like the same guy to open camp. Has already been optioned, but allowed just one run in 5IP. Will be a member of the 'Pigs rotation.

Cody Stashek - MiLB free agent pick up, allowed five runs (one earned) in big league camp to this point. In a revamped 'Pigs bullpen, Stashek should feature.

Jean Cabrera - Added to the 40-man roster this off-season, Cabrera has already been optioned to Reading, but a mid to late season call-up to Lehigh Valley is certainly on the table. Wiry right with good feel for pitching. Punched out five in three innings this spring.

Tristan Garnett - Funky, way over the top lefty with a dirty change-up, walked six over two outings before getting sent to minor league camp. Ended last season strongly, so should be in the 'Pigs pen to start the year.

Seth Johnson - Final season with a minor league option for Johnson and he put together a good spring. Didn't allow a run in 3.1IP, even if the strikeouts (1) weren't there. Should be a key rotation piece.

Griff McGarry - Griff will be back with the 'Pigs to open the year after his reassignment. Allowed three runs this spring in 1.2IP.

Guillo Zuniga - Absolute flamethrower, late to camp because of visa issues, but an easy guy to dream on if he's with the 'Pigs. 2IP this spring, no runs and two strikeouts.

Mick Abel - Finally made his spring debut on March 11 and the stuff was solid (up to 97MPH) even if the results were not (3ER). Never missed a turn in the rotation last year, will lead the rotation again this season.

Moisés Chace - Only one outing in big league camp. Like Cabrera, will open with Reading, but should he continue his meteoric trajectory, expect him in Lehigh Valley by summer's end.

