Omaha Storm Chasers Continue with Autism Action Partnership in 2025

March 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to continue working with Autism Action Partnership for the 2025 season.

Autism Action Partnership is a long-time partner of the Omaha Storm Chasers. They provide sensory kits at Werner Park that can be checked out at the Velocity Clinical Research Fan Services. The sensory kits are provided to reduce sensory overload for individuals with autism. Behind center field at Werner Park is the AAP's Quiet Zone. This space is an area for individuals and families to go to self-regulate and take a break in a safe, quiet place.

"Since Werner Park's very first Opening Day in 2011, the Omaha Storm Chasers have remained committed to ensuring all members of our community feel welcome." Autism Action Partnership CEO Justin Dougherty said. " AAP is honored by this ongoing and sincere partnership."

Autism Action Partnership works closely with the Omaha Storm Chasers and other organizations in the community to provide training and consulting opportunities. At Werner Park, the joint efforts provide the opportunity for families to feel welcome by reducing stimuli with sensory kits and the Quiet Zone. 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and many autistic individuals experience sensory differences - it's estimated that 2.21% of adults in the U.S. have autism as well. Providing the opportunity to reduce these stimuli can allow a more enjoyable experience for individuals and families.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are proud to continue working with Autism Action Partnership to provide a welcoming environment for families at Werner Park to make every outing at the ballpark a memorable experience.

"Our commitment to the community is of the utmost importance to the Storm Chasers," Omaha Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "To offer an outlet at Werner Park for those that live with autism has long been important to us. We admire everything AAP does to engage our community and bridge gaps in providing a path to a more inclusive world."

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2025 season on Tuesday, April 1 vs. Louisville, welcoming fans to Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. for Opening Night. The full 2025 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.

