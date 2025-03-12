Saints Announce Front Office Changes: Sharrer Elevated to Club President; Heinselman Promoted to GM

March 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints, together with owner and operator Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), are proud to announce the promotion of two long-time employees of the club ahead of the 2025 season. Derek Sharrer, who has served as General Manager since 2004, will transition from Executive Vice President/GM to President - a prestigious title previously held only by former owner Mike Veeck. Zane Heinselman, who previously served as the club's Vice President/ Assistant General Manager, will step into the GM role in Sharrer's place, becoming only the third to hold the title in franchise history.

"Zane and Derek have both been uniquely instrumental in maintaining the Saints' standing as one of the most iconic and well-respected clubs in all of Minor League Baseball," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Derek's vision and dedication over the years have been key to the Saints' success, and his promotion to President is a well-earned recognition of his outstanding contributions. Likewise, Zane's leadership and passion for the organization have made a tremendous impact, and we are thrilled to see him step into the role of General Manager. We have no doubt that under their leadership, the Saints will continue to thrive and set the standard for excellence in MiLB."

Since beginning his tenure with the Saints in 2004, Sharrer has contributed to making the Saints one of the most successful Minor League Baseball teams in the country. Under his leadership, the Saints opened CHS Field in 2015 in what was a historic year for the organization. The record-breaking inaugural season was then topped in 2016 when the Saints finished seventh in all of Minor League Baseball in average attendance and number one in percent capacity, at 117%. They topped Minor League Baseball in percent capacity from 2015-19, averaging 113% capacity over that time. In their first four seasons as the Twins' Triple-A affiliate, the Saints have been top 15 in attendance in Minor League Baseball. Sharrer's hard work and dedication were recognized when he received the Executive of the Year honors in the American Association for four consecutive years, from 2015-19.

"To follow in Mike's footsteps as President of the St. Paul Saints is beyond humbling and a responsibility that I will never take lightly," said Sharrer. "With an incredibly talented, creative, and dedicated staff, an iconic and beautiful ballpark, and an amazing community that continues to receive us so well, we're so fortunate to be able to do what we do in St. Paul."

Sharrer added, "Zane has been an exceptional leader in every position he's held since joining the team in 2014 and has proven that he's both ready for, and deserving of, this opportunity."

Heinselman is now in his second stint with the Saints. In 2014, he earned his stripes as a full-time intern during the final season at Midway Stadium. Following his graduation at Saint John's University, he was hired full-time as a Ticket Sales Account Executive, responsible for group and season tickets during the inaugural season at CHS Field. In 2016, Heinselman was promoted to Corporate Sales Manager, helping increase community partnerships. In 2018, he ascended to Director of Sales and Corporate Partnerships, during which he led the Saints' efforts to develop new, and strengthen existing, corporate partnerships. Notably, Heinselman played a significant role in planning, developing, and implementing creative revenue-producing concepts during the pandemic-affected season in 2020.

Since returning to the organization after spending a season as the General Manager of Forward Madison FC from 2022-23, Heinselman has taken an active role on the business side, including corporate sales and ticketing, along with company-wide revenue-generating initiatives. He was honored with the inaugural DBH Diamond Award in 2024 for exhibiting a positive and dedicated work ethic, consistently going above and beyond, and bringing unmatched excellence to the workplace.

"Ever since I started with the Saints in 2014, I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the organization. The foundation that has been set by the front office staff, present and past, alongside ownership since 1993 has created a truly unique culture to be a part of. Specifically, Derek has been the consistent leader driving the Saints for over 20 seasons, and he has been a key mentor throughout my entire career. I am extremely fortunate to be able to start this role with Derek by my side and a staff full of the best in the business. The Saints have a truly special scenario where the fans, community, and staff align with the purpose of creating impactful and lasting memories. It is a privilege to play a key role in the organization that will continue to drive efforts in fun."

Operating under the club's slogan, "Fun is Good," both Sharrer and Heinselman have contributed to the Saints gaining a reputation for some of the most unexpected and memorable promotions in all of MiLB, including the Michael Vick Dog Chew Toy, the Bobblefoot, a World-Record Pillow Fight in 2015, a game of Twister featuring 56,000 colored dots on the outfield in 2017, and a ballpark-wide food fight in 2018.

The Saints will play a 150-game slate that begins with their earliest home game ever, Friday, March 29 at 6:37 p.m. against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), and runs until Sunday, September 24, a home date with the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians).

