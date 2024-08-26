Philadelphia Union II Outlast Columbus Crew in Shootout

August 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played Columbus Crew 2 at Subaru Park on Monday evening, drawing 1-1. Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan opened up the scoring in the 29th minute when he scored his third goal of the season from outside the box. In the second half, Columbus leveled the score with a goal from Brent Adu-Gyamfi in the 65th minute. After a draw in regulation, the match was determined by a post-regulation shootout. The shootout went to six rounds, with the Union converting five out of their six shots. Goalkeeper Andrew Rick logged three saves in regulation and one in the post-regulation shootout to secure the extra point.

Philadelphia Union II travel to Truist Point Stadium to face Carolina Core on Wednesday, September 11 (6:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (1)(5) - Columbus Crew 2 (1)(4)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Monday, August 26, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Gary Gutierrez

AR1: Nicholas Seymour

AR2: Jennifer Dumaine

4TH: Ricardo Montero

Weather: 86 degrees and partly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (unassisted) 29'

CLB - Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Adams) 65'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Jacob Greene (caution) 51'

PHI - Gavin Wetzel (caution) 72'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick; Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Jamir Berdecio (Carlos Rojas 75'); Nicholas Pariano (Gavin Wetzel 65'), CJ Olney Jr., Cavan Sullivan, Kellan LeBlanc (Giovanny Sequera 82'); Sal Olivas (Diego Rocio 75'), Edward Davis (Jamir Johnson 65').

Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan; Randy Meneses Garcia; Kyle Tucker; Leandro Soria Zarate.

Columbus Crew 2: Stanislav Lapkes; Christopher Rogers, Xavier Zengue (Owen Presthus 75'), Jacob Greene (Terron Williams 90'+2'); Tristan Brown, Adrián González, Giorgio De Libera (Ibrahima Sy 75'), Anthony Alaouieh (Gibran Rayo 45'); Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Jayden Da (Nicolas Rincon 54'), Chase Adams.

Substitutes not used: Cole Johnson.

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan registered his third career goal in MLS NEXT Pro play.

