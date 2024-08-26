Huntsville City FC Update

August 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will face Orlando City B for the third and final time this season on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. CT at Osceola Heritage Park. The match can be seen on MLSNEXTPro.com, while fans can gather at the club's official watch party at The Casual Pint (2 Off Broadway St NW, Huntsville, AL 35806).

On Friday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT, Director of Soccer Operations Matt Cairns and Managing Director of Business Operations Chad Emerson will be available to speak to the media at Matchday-2 media availability on the Space Cowboy Match between Huntsville City FC and Nashville SC, taking place Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium presented by ReLogic Research, Inc.

Parent club Nashville Soccer Club will face Orlando City SC for the second and final time this regular season at Inter & Co. Stadium on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC at Orlando City B (Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. CT)

