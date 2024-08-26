New York Red Bulls II Fall to Crown Legacy FC

August 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II fell to Crown Legacy FC 4-1 on Saturday night at MSU Soccer Park.

New York opened the scoring in the 26th minute off a set piece. After being awarded a corner kick, Aidan O'Connor headed home a service from Omar Valencia to take a 1-0 lead.

Crown Legacy found their stride in the second half scoring four goals to ultimately take a 4-1 victory.

O'Connor scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal.

Valencia tallied his third assist on the season, which ranks tied with Ibrahim Kasule for third most on the team this season. The Panamanian defender has assists in back-to-back matches.

New York will be back in action on Sunday September 1 as they travel to Truist Point Stadium to take on Carolina Core FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

