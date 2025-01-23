Philadelphia Union II Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

CHESTER, Pa. - After being named 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Champions and making it to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup for the first time in club history, Philadelphia Union II has announced their 2025 preseason schedule. Preparing for their fourth season in MLS NEXT Pro, the team will begin full-team training in-market before departing for Clearwater, Fla. on February 2. During their training camp, Union II will play in four scheduled friendlies.

While in Clearwater, Union II will compete in three closed-door friendlies: Tuesday, February 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET vs. USL Championship side, Rhode Island FC; Saturday, February 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET vs. USL Championship side, Tampa Bay Rowdies; Friday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET vs. NCAA Division I side, University of South Florida. Following their match on February 14, the team will return to Chester, PA for in-market training and will play their final preseason friendly against USL League One side, Westchester SC on Saturday, February 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET at WSFS Sportsplex.

Below is the Union II's 2025 preseason schedule*:

Date* Event

Feb. 2 Team Departs for Clearwater, Fla.

Feb. 4, 1:00 p.m. ET Friendly vs. Rhode Island FC (USL Championship)

Feb. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET Friendly vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship)

Feb. 14, 11:00 a.m. ET Friendly vs. University of South Florida (NCAA Division I); Team returns to Chester, PA for in-market training

Feb. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET Friendly vs. Westchester SC (USL League One)

*Dates and times are subject to change

