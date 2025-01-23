FC Cincinnati 2 Announce Five-Match Preseason Schedule

January 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 will report to Mercy Health Training Center in Milford, Ohio on Friday, January 24, to begin preparations for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. The club has also announced a five-match preseason schedule, which will begin February 7 and run through March 2.

In addition to training in Cincinnati, FC Cincinnati 2 will travel to Clearwater, Florida on February 3 to train alongside the FC Cincinnati first team and participate in a split squad scrimmage for their first match action of preseason - against Philadelphia Union on February 7. The Orange and Blue face MLS NEXT Pro side New England Revolution II on Monday, February 10 before returning to Cincinnati.

FCC 2 are set to face three USL Championship clubs in a series of closed door exhibition matches, beginning with an away trip against Lexington SC on February 15. The Orange and Blue then host Louisville City FC at Mercy Health Training Center for the second consecutive year on February 23.

FCC 2 conclude their preseason match schedule, on the road, when they face Indy Eleven on March 2. The full FCC 2 preseason match schedule is listed below.

FC CINCINNATI 2 PRESEASON MATCH SCHEDULE

Friday, February 7 - vs. Philadelphia Union

Monday, February 10 - vs. New England Revolution II

Saturday, February 15 - at. Lexington SC (Closed door match)

Sunday, February 23 - vs. Louisville City FC (Closed door match)

Sunday, March 2 - at. Indy Eleven (Closed door match)

ALL PRESEASON DATES AND OPPONENTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

