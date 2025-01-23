Huntsville City Football Club Signs Defender Blake Bowen

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the signing of defender Blake Bowen ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

"Blake is a player our organization has tracked for a number of years," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "His versatility, quality and character all stand out as reasons why we believe he will be a great success in Huntsville."

Bowen comes to Huntsville following two seasons with Tacoma Defiance, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of Seattle Sounders FC. In Washington, the defender made 44 appearances and 28 starts, recording one goal and nine assists in 2,727 minutes of action across all competitions. In his first MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs appearance, Bowen scored one goal and recorded two assists to help Tacoma defeat Houston Dynamo 2.

Prior to joining Tacoma, the 24-year-old recorded nine goals and five assists in 56 appearances (47 starts) at San Diego State University. After earning All-Pac-12 Second Team honors his senior year, he was drafted by Seattle Sounders FC 59th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

BLAKE BOWEN

Position: Defender

Height:5'8"

Weight:150 lbs

Birthdate: Nov. 4, 2000

Age:24

Birthplace: San Clemente, California

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Tacoma Defiance (MLS NEXT Pro)

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF JAN. 23, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Erik Lauta

Defenders: Blake Bowen, Kessy Coulibaly, Jordan Knight, and Tyshawn Rose

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Alan Carleton, Christian Koffi, Ethan O'Brien, and Moisés Véliz

Forwards: Real Gill

