Phil Salvagio and Lane Smith Join Texas Outlaws Ownership Team

November 15, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws News Release







Mesquite, TX - The Texas Outlaws, a member in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), are excited to announce the addition of two new partners to its ownership group, Phil Salvagio and Lane Smith. The decision comes in response to the rapid growth and success of the Outlaws brand since the team's inaugural season, with momentum gained from last year's outstanding performance.

Phil Salvagio, owner of the San Diego Sockers, and Lane Smith, owner of the Tacoma Stars, both bring years of experience and leadership from within the MASL. Their expertise will further enhance the Texas Outlaws' vision for continued success both on and off the field.

Salvagio expressed his excitement, stating, "I am excited to join the Texas Outlaws ownership group. Everything the Outlaws have accomplished so far is fantastic, and we look forward to adding value to the organization."

Lane Smith echoed these sentiments, adding, "We are excited to be part of the Texas Outlaws ownership group and can't wait to contribute to the franchise's continued growth."

Mehrdad Moayedi, who remains a significant stakeholder in the Texas Outlaws, warmly welcomed the new partners, saying, "The Outlaws are thrilled to add Phil and Lane to the Texas Outlaws ownership family. Their combined experience and passion will help elevate the team and organization to new heights."

With these exciting developments, the Texas Outlaws are poised for another promising season backed by an expanded leadership team dedicated to strengthening the franchise and growing its influence within the MASL.

